The family of President Nayib Bukele's former national security advisor, who died in state custody, demanded explanations this Friday about his death by denouncing that His body would have signs of alleged “torture”.

“We have a sea of ​​doubts, an ocean of doubts about how this person's death happened,” Lucrecia Landaverde, lawyer for the deceased's family, told local media. Alejandro Muyshondt.

Bukele's former advisor, who was imprisoned, died last Wednesday in a public hospital while in state custody.

“The body has multiple bruises, multiple evidence that it was tortured in some way,” said the lawyer. She described that “you can see the blows, you can see the bruises, the body has holes” and “it seems like they performed a lobotomy.”

Alejandro Muyshondt's family was contacted by a prosecutor from the San Marcos prosecutor's office, but upon arriving at the scene they realized that this person does not exist, explains lawyer Lucrecia Landaverde. pic.twitter.com/ScyMG2dGK2 — Radio YSUCA 91.7 FM (@ysuca91siete) February 9, 2024

This Friday, Landaverde went with the mother of the deceased, Patricia Álvarez, to a prosecutor's office in the southern area of ​​San Salvador, to obtain a document that would certify the death of Muyshondt, but they were unable to do so.

Landaverde pointed out that the family has not been able to bury his body due to the lack of documentation from the public hospital to which he was taken by the authorities and indicated that the hospital “the evidence disappears.”

“They gave us the body yesterday (Thursday), but they hid and disappeared the information from the Saldaña Hospital, where he supposedly died, and they do not have a single piece of paper that allows us to prove that he died there or that he at least had some medical attention.” in that place,” he said.

He added that at a Prosecutor's Office headquarters they were told that they had not yet performed the autopsy, when the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), the State's forensic entity, handed over the body to them.

Álvarez told reporters, without mentioning names, that His son “was silenced” and was the victim of “harassment” in the style of “Klaus Barbie”, a German agent during the Nazi regime involved in crimes against humanity during World War II..

“That little boy is a Christ, no mother should have to receive her child like that,” said Álvarez.

After Muyshondt's arrest, on August 9, 2023, Bukele accused him of being a “double agent” after he made accusations against a pro-government deputy, accused of “ideological falsehood” in a document.

“In the investigations, the State Intelligence Agency discovered that Mr. Muyshondt had been acting as a double agent since 2019” and “would have worked for former President Mauricio Funes (2009-2014),” said Bukele.

The president pointed out that Both Funes and Muyshondt “leaked classified documents” to journalists, to a “foreign government” that he did not identify, and to citizens of other countries..

Funes fled to Nicaragua in 2016, where he initially received asylum and was then granted nationality by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, meaning he cannot be extradited.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE