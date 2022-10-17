A mysterious disappearance case in Belgium has been solved after two years thanks to Google Streetview. That writes the website L’Avenir .

In Andenne, near Namur, 83-year-old Paulette Landrieux disappeared on November 2, 2020. Her family is sounding the alarm. The search is on for the woman with all his might, but without success. The French Public Prosecution Service therefore wants to close the case. An ultimate last attempt by a person involved resulted in a breakthrough in the case.

The person concerned decided to study Google Streetview images around Landrieux’s house. He accidentally stumbles upon an image in which Landrieux, on the day of the disappearance, crosses the road towards her neighbors.

The French police rush to the street of Landrieux and investigate the neighbour's garden. There, the police find the body of the missing woman, at the bottom of the dike. It is suspected that Landrieux died as a result of a fall. An autopsy should prove that.