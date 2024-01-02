That the series once again have 22 episodes per season and are broadcast weekly, that television bulimia ends and the platforms that disdain the uses and customs of traditional television end up realizing that the series that last – and for whose broadcast rights millions continue to be paid—are those that, at the rate of more than twenty episodes, made us have a closer connection with their characters than with many members of our families.

That in the afternoons of general television we can distinguish one magazine from another, that their tones, themes, collaborators and presenters stop seeming interchangeable, that they have personality.

That same personality that Telecinco has deliberately been losing throughout 2023. May the incorporation of Carlos Franganillo be just the first step in redefining a network that today, being benevolent, is little less than a mixed bag. (And let it come back Save me for a day so they can do a split screen as a transition with the news, to see if Franganillo reacts as well as Piqueras).

May TVE gradually recover the verve of other times that are too distant. It is unfair to compare her with the one who went out alone to the grill to play, yes. And at the same time we know that some of their counterparts in other countries do it better. More public service, more quality, more eagerness to go where private companies by definition neither want nor can be.

The wishes are for the letter to the Three Wise Men and the new year is more conducive to resolutions, but since I enjoy highlighting the magnificent things about television much more than pointing out the bad, my television wishes for 2024 are a way of telling you that I want to continue writing television and the best of television. Thanks for reading and watching.

