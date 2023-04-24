My hero academia is much loved and the merit is of the many characters, characterized by unique designs and deep and interesting stories. Between heroes and villains there are many characters often recreated through cosplay, but among all Momo Yaoyorozu is certainly one of the favorites. Now, for example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by naomi.moonz.

naomi.moonz offers us a classic version of Momo Yaoyorozu, recreating her heroine costume in this cosplay. We remind you that Momo is able to create objects directly from her own skin, but only if she knows their composition. Her power over her is therefore based on study and she is in fact a top-notch student.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by naomi.moonz? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?