It has been almost five years Basilio Miguélez at the head of the administration number 19 in León, which is inside the El Corte Inglés Shopping Center in the capital. And this Monday, on the occasion of extraordinary draw of ‘El Niño’, has distributed the entire first prize. “Never” until now had he dispatched “a great prize”, so when he arrived from La Bañeza, where he was this holiday, he was more than satisfied and happy.

He has not been directly affected by 78908, but he still confessed “super happy” not only for having brought luck to León, but because knows that “family and friends” became with one of the tickets from his office. So, each of the winners will win 200,000 euros.

«Total satisfaction for giving the award», confessed Basilio, who has approached the door of the shopping center, which is closed. Raquel, his daughter, had arrived before, also happy with having shared the luck of this Three Wise Men’s Day.

Basilio was “outside” the house when the children of San Ildefonso began to extract and sing the balls with the graceful figures. And the truth, he confessed, is that when listening 78908 “rang a bell.” And so much so that it could sound familiar. “No” is a number they have subscribed to at 19 in León, but they already took it at Christmas. And for this second special draw, complete luck, selling this ‘big one’ in its entirety.









When he already knew that it was he who had sent everything, “My heart has sank”recognized an excited Basilio. Raquel, her daughter, and several workers arrived earlier at the doors of the shopping center where the administration is located, where over the weekend they sold “a lot” of the combination of lucky balls.

He still doesn’t know for sure everything he has sold. Yes, that was the “Friday, Saturday and Sunday” when most of the winning tickets came out. “Everything at the counter”, yes, so you know that it has been very distributed.

It will be on Tuesday, when the shopping center opens in the midst of sales, when I can do the precise calculations. But he does calculations from memory and it turns out that he has dealt a lot of luck. Of the 55 series that arrived – all of the number – only “four or five series” will have been returned to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE). So, ““at least” estimates that León will have irrigated with “one hundred million euros”.