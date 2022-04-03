Sinaloa.- “When the pediatrician told me for the first time that my daughter has all the characteristics of a child with autismI thought the doctor was wrong, I started in denial. I was scared,” he said. Bianca Moraila Reyes.

The valentine’s momwho is currently 6 years old, reveals that when she heard the words of the doctors she cried a lot because she was scared to hear the autism diagnosisHowever, he said, despite the denial and not believing what he was told, he did not stop looking for specialists.

“It was a denial that I had at first and a lot of sadness, but I didn’t stop working with her.”

Read more: Carolina, the taste of food with inclusion in Culiacán

He said he still doesn’t explain why the diagnosis was denied, but he thinks it was out of fear, he said, because he didn’t know anything about autism.

“I couldn’t accept, because just hearing autism I thought it was something devastating, it was fear and thinking about what was going to happen in the future, how my girl is going to be an adolescent and adult with autism. I was too scared of the future,” she explained.

Now, he said, it really isn’t what it sounds like. Autism is simply something different, children perceive life differently, but it is the same as other children, “my girl may express affection differently, but her feelings are just as great as all children.”

Valentina, 6 years old, lives happily and participated yesterday in the World Autism Day activities. Photo: Discussion

for dads

For parents facing a similar situation, she said, feeling this way is a human fear that perhaps shouldn’t have frightened her, because with a diagnosis everything can change. “My girl has a normal life, she eats the same, she lives in the same way thanks to all the therapies she has undergone.”

He said that every parent who receives this news must accept it and start working from the beginning, because time is precious and, if months are allowed to pass, it is wasted time, because children have a stage with greater learning and could be wasting .

“My girl is like that. If she did not have this condition, she would not be my girl, because that is how she was born. This comes from birth and that’s how it’s perfect and I have to make an effort to give them a good quality of life, because they advance and from a grade three they can move to grade two and that way, if they always have therapy, the important thing is to have the diagnosis, support is fundamental, love, accepting your child. If there are still tantrums and hits, find a way to work to help him, not hurt him. It is accepting and loving the condition because it will always be there.”

He mentioned that in his particular case, his family days vary a lot, since school activity, due to the pandemic, is still irregular, in addition to his work activities. However, she added, it is important to plan everything, as changes tend to stress her daughter and keep her irritable during the day.

“Sometimes she goes to school and sometimes she doesn’t, suddenly her father is home, suddenly not, but on her day she has to organize herself at night and tell him who will be with her at home, she has breakfast, goes to the bathroom; if she has school activities, she does them, she rests, and she is with us. In the afternoon, she does homework and, if we are going to do an activity, we must tell her beforehand, everything is prior. If the plan changes, she gets very out of control because she already has in her mind what is going to happen. If there is a change, she is notified and we give her the reason, but despite the explanations, it stresses her out, we do things but she is irritated, or she gets sad and the day can go by that way, but it also depends on her state of mind. cheer up”.

He pointed out that for parents, patience is essential, because children need prior notice of what they will do that day, to comment on it, and even then there are tantrums and frustration. It is to be patient, because that will happen, as long as they do not attack each other, because it also depends on the situation and the degree of autism that they have.

“My girl has grade one and communicates verbally. I ask her to tell me what she feels and, since she has no limitations to express herself, this has helped reduce tantrums and she has been able to express her feelings and avoid crises”.

Throughout Sinaloa, various activities were carried out for World Autism Day, which was commemorated yesterday, April 2. Photo: Discussion

Difficult stage and advance

Bianca mentioned that the most difficult thing with her daughter was the diagnosis, but she is happy with the progress she has shown over the years, especially these last two years, when she is already part of the enrollment of the Autistic Center of Culiacán, Sinaloa. .

“She didn’t say anything. Until she was 3 and a half years old, she said ‘mama’ for the first time. Shortly before he was 4 years old, he was still wearing a diaper, but when he entered a regular kindergarten it helped him a lot because he imitated his classmates and at 5 years old, despite the fact that what he was saying was still not clearly understood, he began to advance.

The greatest advance, he said, was when he entered primary school, at age 6, in a regular institution. “Now he speaks perfectly, his motor skills are very good, the only difficulty is socialization, it is difficult to socialize and it is an impediment when he goes to school. It is difficult for her because she has to see a lot of her environment, the way the other children see her and treat her”.

It took her a long time to talk and to get out of the diaper, but she was barely two weeks into the primary course, in regular school, and she was the first student in her group to learn to read.

“I love her with all my heart, she is perfect, she is beautiful and I fully accept her person, I love her condition because that makes her herself and I am very happy with her.”

Statistics in Mexico

In Mexico, one in 115 children is diagnosed with autismrevealed the certified specialist for the evaluation and diagnosis of autism, Gladys Yadhira Rubio Sevilla.

He explained that autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that mainly affects the areas of communication and language, as well as social interaction in restricted and repetitive behaviors.

He said that in autism there are different red lights, mainly it can be observed, he said, that the child does not respond to his name, does not have eye contact when called, including when they are spoken to in front of him, normally he does not answer and focuses on playing with objects, some children have auditory hypersensitivity and other children have a hard time paying attention to sounds, so in very noisy places they get upset or quite the opposite, it seems that it doesn’t bother them at all. They don’t follow directions.

The specialist added that red spots can be observed between 12 and 18 months of age, but there are children who even had simple words and lose their language, they stop saying them, “but between that age symptoms can already be observed and you can start working on them, you can also work on basic learning behaviors to minimize the diagnosis”.

He stressed that for a diagnosis the first step is to attend with a pediatric neurologist, “a test is done where the parents mark what are the observations they have with their children and from that they assist with the neurologist, who confirms the diagnosis. Some of the other tests that are ordered are an encephalogram, which is to be sure that there is no other secondary diagnosis; later it is sent to specialists in the area of ​​psychology, where they have to be sent to do special tests to detect autism”.

He added that one of the most used studies in Mexico is the ADOS (Observation Scale for the Diagnosis of Autism) and (CARS) Childhood Autism Scale.

Therapy

He pointed out that a child already diagnosed needs comprehensive therapy, since autism covers different areas, for example, language therapy, sensory, cognitive, communication therapy, among others.

“Since there are so many areas, comprehensive therapy is usually recommended to address all areas, although most parents focus on the fact that the child does not speak, they mainly seek language therapy, but no, it must be comprehensive therapy,” he added. .

Rubio Sevilla indicated that one of the most recommended therapies is called Denver, since it helps the child in independence. “One of the main objectives is for the child to go to a regular school and be able to work on their social interaction skills, including learning.”

The specialist added that there are three levels of autism and it depends on the development and therapy that is given to the child, as well as an early detection will depend on the quality of life that he leads in his youth and adulthood.

“The main objective of April 2 is to look for those parents who have not detected or who do not accept a diagnosis, to make a timely diagnosis and early therapy. It is to make society aware of autism.”

Read more: Health of Sinaloa about vaccination against Covid-19 to 13 universities

Gladys Yadhira Rubio Sevilla energetically explained that autism is not a disease, but a life condition.

“Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder. As it is not a disease, it has no cure, because the only thing that can be cured are diseases. It is a lifestyle, it is a condition of life where the family is a participant in development so that the child can have a better quality of life”.