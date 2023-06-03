My brilliant friend: the plot of the first season rerun on Rai 3. What it’s about

The brilliant friend is back in rerun on Rai 3 with the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante starting from 3 June 2023. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third to follow as well season. But what is the plot of my brilliant friend? What is it about? Here is a summary of the first season.

Plot

The TV series of My Brilliant Friend starts with an elderly Elena: on the threshold of sixty, the woman is awakened in the middle of the night by the ringing telephone. On the other side of the phone is Rino Cerullo, the son of Lila’s childhood friend: her mother has disappeared. Elena, very brusque, tells Rino not to bother her anymore. Once the phone is hooked up, Elena goes back in her memories, then sits down at the desk and begins to retrace her life, from the 50s to the 2000s, talking about her brilliant friend, Raffaella Cerullo known as Lila.

They know each other as children, both live in a run-down neighborhood, but they immediately get in tune, thanks also to dolls, which should reflect themselves.

The girls grow up with the desire to get away from the neighborhood that keeps them captive. Both show that they are educated girls who could do many things. Unfortunately, Lila’s rebellious soul slowly leads her to distance herself from school, but not from Elena. And it is precisely by encouraging her young friend to achieve academic results that Lila learns Greek, for example. Their friendship is a constant challenge to understand which of the two is the best. Lila, despite her intelligence, is held back by the family: the father does not want her daughter to continue going to school. Elena, on the other hand, despite her difficulty with some subjects, is supported by her family and continues her studies.

Entering adolescence, Lila increasingly shows her rebellious soul that goes hand in hand with her intelligence and cunning: she would like to make a shoe model, but her father won’t let her. And so she falls in love with Stefano, even going so far as to marry him, but the moment she puts on her dress, Lila will realize that the spell is now broken: the only thing that binds her to Stefano is to save her family from possible bankruptcy.

Elena, on the other hand, always with her head in the books and the idea of ​​never being enough, will secretly cultivate love for the young Nino Sarratore, son of a poet and famous womanizer, and in the meantime will try to find out how a love relationship with Antonio, who is very much in love with her. An unrequited love that will eventually lead to a breakup.

Lila’s wedding concludes the first season of my brilliant friend, a day to be forgotten on all fronts, not only for Elena who is left after the discussion with Antonio, but also for Lila. Some time ago, to avoid bankruptcy, they had made arrangements with Marcello Solara, who shouldn’t have set foot at his wedding.

And instead not only does Marcello introduce himself, but he puts on the first shoes that Lila had designed as a girl and that Stefano jealously guarded, to then sell them to her. A blow to the heart that brings Lila to tears and wondering what she did to her.