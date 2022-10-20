MXGP legend Tony Cairoli returns home, but this time he won’t have to wear a helmet. The Italian driver, holder of nine world titles, ended his career at the end of the 2021 season, at the age of 36 and with the second best record in the history of the discipline.

Now, after a year as KTM ambassador, he is taking a step forward in his career off the track and has confirmed that he will be the new Team Manager of the Austrian team. “2022 has been a change for me and now I am opening a new chapter,” Cairoli said in a statement released by the team.

It’s hard to hang a helmet when you’ve been wearing it forever, and Tony couldn’t resist returning to US Supercross racing this summer. Although the veteran described his experience with him as “fantastic”, he said he was aware that it was “good” to “take a small step back” and “see things differently”.

“I hope I can bring as much knowledge and passion as possible to this new role. I will have to learn something, but in my career I have also worked with amazing people, so I hope to benefit from this experience. We are already thinking about our goals for 2023” , he added.

“It was clear that we could count on Tony’s experience and passion for the sport,” said Pit Beirer, KTM’s head of motorsport. “For 2023 we have great riders and an excellent staff, so I’m sure we will have many more exciting moments.”

Claudio de Carli, hitherto team manager, will be promoted to head of KTM’s motocross racing department to make way for his former protégé. “It is very special to be in this new position and to be able to continue working with Pit, Robert and the whole KTM group,” said the Italian.

“We are now in a transition phase to the next generation, but we have the best possible foundation. I hope the motocross division remains one of the most prolific for KTM. We will do our best to make it happen in all categories,” added de Carli .