Tonight will be starring at It’s not the Arena on A7 the repentant Gaspare Mutolo

Massimo Giletti will still deal with the mafia and the network of supporters of Matthew Messina Money.

on thearrest Of Messina MoneyMutolo had already spoken, claiming that it was “a staging”. According to the former driver of Toto Riinawho spoke to AdnKronos journalists, the dynamics of the arrest would have been suspicious: “When they arrest a boss there is a completely different atmosphere. Weapons in hand, confusion. Here instead everything happened in “tranquillitude”. And this it makes think”.

Mutolo’s words bring to mind those of Salvatore Baiardothe Piedmontese ice cream maker who managed the Gravianos’ fugitive in the years of the bombs, who gave an interview to Massimo Giletti last November, in which he somehow anticipated the arrest of the boss, insinuating a sort of surrender by the fugitive .

He’ll be in the studio tonight too Mary Sodanowidow of the former prefect Fulvio Sodano who fought the mafia in Trapani, only to be dismissed by the then undersecretary of the Interior Antonio D’Alitoday condemned for external competition in mafia association. The episode also includes the testimony of Luana Ilardodaughter of Louis Ilard, boss who had made the carabinieri find the hideout of Bernardo Provenzano. Ilardo was later killed after a leak from the Caltanissetta prosecutor’s office.

Who is Gaspare Mutolo

Gaspare Mutolo is a former mobster from Palermo, perpetrator of 20 murders and accomplice of 70 others: 30 years in the service of the mafia as a killer and as many years fighting it as a collaborator of justice. A path of repentance given that, sentenced to 30 years in prison, after a in the run equally long, on July 1st of 1992 he decided to collaborate by entrusting his statements to Paolo Borsellino.

Gaspare Mutolo was, after Tommaso Buscetta, Totuccio Contorno, Francesco Mannoia, the collaborator who contributed not only to tell the internal dynamics of Cosa Nostra but also to shed light on who betrayed the state. On April 7 of 2021 has given up to the protection programreturning in fact a free man.

