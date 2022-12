A billionaire had taken a poll in which 57.5% of voters said they wanted him to leave as head of Twitter 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Adam S Davis

Billionaire Elon Musk, who closed the deal on Twitter in October, said he will step down as CEO of the platform but will remain the owner of the company.

On Wednesday (21) night, he wrote on his Twitter account: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and server teams.”

Over the weekend, Musk opened a poll in which he asked whether he should step down as head of Twitter and assured that he would “respect” the results of the survey. More than 17.5 million votes were computed, and 57.5% of the participants stated that they preferred to leave.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter was announced in April, but the businessman backed out of the deal in July, claiming the company had failed to prove that less than 5% of its daily active users were fake or spam accounts. Days later, Twitter went to court to force the billionaire to complete the deal.

Months later, there was a turnaround and Musk closed the purchase in October. In the following weeks, he reactivated the accounts of users suspended by the previous management (such as former US President Donald Trump) and endorsed the Twitter Files, which accuse the former owners of political activity, especially protection for the left.

Last week, Musk was criticized for suspending eight journalists from the platform, claiming they shared real-time information about the location of his plane. Afterwards, he reactivated the accounts.