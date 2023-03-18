Musk said, commenting on a Twitter post about the possibility of seeing the former president handcuffed next week: “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected with a landslide victory.”
- Trump wrote on his account on his social platform, Truth Social, on Saturday morning, that “the main Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday. Demonstrate! Take back our country!”, referring to a “leak” of information from the Manhattan Attorney General’s office.
- In the message, which he posted on his platform in capital letters, the former president spoke of “illegal leaks from a highly corrupt and politicized prosecutor’s office in Manhattan.”
What are the expected charges?
- The investigation focuses on paying $130,000 just weeks before the 2016 election to prevent Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from revealing an affair she says she had with Trump years ago.
- Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against Trump in this case.
- If the 76-year-old Trump is indicted by the Manhattan Attorney General, he will become the first former president to be charged with a crime.
Trump’s attorney told CNBC Friday night that his client could surrender to facing criminal charges if he is indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan.
- Trump denied having an affair with Daniels.
