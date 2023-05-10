The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced this Tuesday (09) that audio and video calls will soon be able to be made on the platform.

“So you can talk to people all over the world without giving them your phone number,” tweeted Musk.

In a later comment posted on Twitter, Musk said the messaging app WhatsApp, operated by Meta, is unreliable. A messaging function on Twitter could compete with the host of free services offered by, among others, Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.

Musk added that Twitter will begin encrypting direct messages on the platform tomorrow to protect users’ privacy.

Since buying Twitter last year, Musk has implemented a series of changes in a seemingly chaotic way that has angered users.