Mexico. This day is announced on social networks the unfortunate death of the musician from cancer Jeremiah Green, was 45 years old and was a member of the Modest Mouse group.

The Modest Mouse group shares the fatal news of its partner: “I don’t know a way to say this: today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He lay down to rest and just vanished. I’d like to say a lot of nice words right now, but it’s just not the time.”

The members of Modest Mouse also cite that Jeremiah was characterized as a kind, loving person and they will always remember that about him, because he left a mark among them, the public and his family as a human being.

Before Christmas, Carlo Namatame, Jeremiah’s mother, asked his fans and friends to send him good vibes, as he was struggling against the stage 4 cancer she had been diagnosed with.

“He’s so strong and so brave and he’s holding on!” Mrs. Namatame wrote on Instagram. Unfortunately, her son could not survive and today they announce the death.

Jeremiah Green was born on March 4, 1977 on Oahu, the most populous island in Hawaii. USA, and was a musician specializing in drums, which is why he was always recognized as one of the best in his genre.

According to information in his biography, he was with Modest Mouse between 1993 and 2003, the year in which he took a break and then resumed the project of the indie rock genre with Isaac Brock and Eric Judy.

Jeremiah also placed 37th on Stylus Magazine’s list of the 50 Greatest Rock Drummers and contributed with other groups such as Vells, Satisfact, Red Stars Theory and Peeved.