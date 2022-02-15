Music Samu Haber only realized he was burning out at the Christmas table – Now he tells how it feels to move to the end of Sunrise Avenue and get in the middle of a tangle of Katiska

“Let’s get it comeback and quit at the same time. ”
Musician Samu Haber still find humor in his situation, although it is also possible that he will no longer laugh.
At the end of 2019, big news was announced: one of the most internationally successful bands in Finnish music history Sunrise Avenue would cease operations. A big farewell tour would take place in the spring and summer of 2020, culminating in the Olympic Stadium.
#Music #Samu #Haber #realized #burning #Christmas #table #tells #feels #move #Sunrise #Avenue #middle #tangle #Katiska
Leave a Reply