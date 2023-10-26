Music | Paula Koivuniemi’s giant thank you concert at the Nokia Arena

The party orchestra is led by Koivuniemi’s longtime partner Esa Nieminen.

Finnish a legend of hit music Paula Koivuniemi will receive a big thank-you concert celebrating his career spanning almost six decades.

The Kiitos Paula concert will take place on Saturday, May 11, at Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

The concert will feature a handsome selection of front-line artists, especially from the iskelmä branch. They are included Katri Helena, Lea Laven, Marion Rung, Kaija Koo, Suvi Teräsniska, Merja Larivaara, Lauri Tähkä, Pate Mustajärvi, Tuure Kilpeläinen mixed Antti Railio.

The artists are accompanied by “Paula’s party orchestra”, led by Koivuniemi’s long-term partner Esa Nieminen. Nieminen became Paula Koivuniemi’s producer at the end of the 1970s, and since then the two have created countless hits and successful records together.

The collaborations also included a massive tour organized in 2000 with Leidit on stage. The concert hall tour was the equivalent of the female artists to the Mestarit Areenalla tour. In addition to Koivuniemi, the Leidit lavalla foursome included Katri Helena, Lea Laven and Marion Rung.

Leidit on stage concert at the Tampere Ice Hall in 2002. Katri Helena, Paula Koivuniemi, Lea Laven and Marion Rung as Leidid.

Thank you for the Paula concert behind is the manager and Katri Helena’s partner Tommi Liimatainen. He got the idea for the concert last fall after Paula Koivuniemi had announced that she would leave the stage.

According to the release, it was easy to get top artists involved, as many of them have worked with Koivuniemi.

Koivuniemi himself is looking forward to the concert. He enjoys it on the side of the stands.

“I was really surprised and taken when I found out about the concert. It feels great that so many colleagues and friends are excited to participate”, commented Koivuniemi in the announcement of the event. “I am grateful that I have been able to entertain, comfort and otherwise touch Finns with my music for decades. And now I still get to enjoy such a wonderful concert. I’m excited to see what may be in store.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Monday, October 30.