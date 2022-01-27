Music Jussi Halla-aho published a ringing video of his old thrash metal song: “I am a drooling nightmare”

Jussi Halla-aho had a band called Blashemia in the early 1990s.

Basic Finns former chairman and current member of parliament Jussi Halla-aho has made a kind of return to metal music.

Halla-aho released a song from their old band Blashemia on Youtube on Wednesday My Second Coming new ringing video. It looks like the video hears a previously recorded version of the song and Halla-aho plays and sings over it.

However, the song only had a few hours to appear on Youtube. On Thursday morning, the video was made private. However, many had time to copy it before making it private, and with a little searching it could be found on the public internet.

He was the first to report on the release of the video Rumba leaves.

Halla-aho start the video with the word “citizens,” a black little jacket open and a pair of white collared top buttons open, with a black-gray wall in the background. Cut, and Halla-aho has a blue electric guitar in her hands. The thrash riff begins, and at one and a half minutes the song, whose first verse goes as follows:

Hell with you, I’m broken free, a salivating Nightmare

In my time of hibernating all your Sins I had to bear

Through Dreams of a Bitch of Amsterdam I’ve arrived to spread my Terror

A virus in your IBM, forever-lasting syntax error

My Second Coming The song was originally from 1991 and was composed and written by Halla-aho. Halla-aho said In his Scripta blog in 2006 that the band Blashemia existed around 1989-1994.

“Everyone had a heavy band at the time, and originality was not considered a special virtue in the realm of music or nomenclature. The band was really supposed to be called Blasphem. Our drummer Honkanen Janne designed a logo for us (logos were important), but forgot the letter p. However, the logo was so loud that it was not abandoned because of a small mocha, ”Halla-aho recalled in 2006 and continued:

“I’ll save you from the relevant spills of how bad the songs are. Yes, you can tell for yourself. ”

Halla-aho did not want to comment on the release of the video to Helsingin Sanomat.