Music Joni Mitchell gave his support to Neil Young and removed his production from Spotify

Musician Neil Young filed a threat against Spotify on Tuesday, after which Young’s production was removed from the streaming service. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell said he supported Young on Friday.

Canadian guitarist, singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell said on Friday he would pull his music out of Spotify just a few days after the rock legend Neil Young announced that he was leaving the music service.

A Canadian-American living in the United States said it on Tuesday on their website. He justified his decision by saying that Spotify allows corona lies on its platform that young people might believe.

“I realized I can’t continue to support Spotify’s life-threatening misinformation to a music-loving audience,” Young wrote.

“Lies are sold for money.”

Young’s production was still early on Thursday morning at Spotify. The service has since removed the artist’s music with the exception of a few loose pieces.

Joni Mitchell wrote on its own website to support Youngwho demanded that Spotify be removed from service by his Young musician or popular podcaster earlier this week Joe Roganin show’n. The Rogan podcast contains extensive misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

“I’ve decided to delete all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell wrote.

“Irresponsible people spread lies that cost people their lives.”

Mitchell continued to be “in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities”.

Mitchell posted on his website a copy of 270 publications by doctors, scientists and health professionals from an open letter to Spotify. It required the company to establish a policy against the dissemination of false information in Rogan’s podcast.

Mitchell’s production was still on Saturday morning in Finnish time at Spotify.

Youngilla there were over six million monthly listeners on Spotify. Mitchell currently has 3.7 million monthly listeners.

Joe Rogan has a multi-year, $ 100 million, or just under $ 90 million, exclusive agreement with Spotify. Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) was Spotify’s most listened to podcast worldwide in 2021.

Critics say Rogan spreads misleading claims in his podcast, especially about the coronavirus.

Rogan, for example, does not encourage vaccinating young people. Instead, he encourages the use of the parasitic drug ivermectin to treat coronavirus.

Spotify issued a statement following Young’s threat demand To Variety magazine.

“We want all of the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. It brings with it a great responsibility to strike a balance between the safety of listeners and the freedom of content producers. We have a policy and we have deleted more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to Korona since the pandemic began, ”the company told the newspaper.

Spotify’s statement deplored Young’s decision to remove his music from service.

“We hope to get him back soon.”

Young said on Friday To The Verge could have done better after he left Spotify and its “poor” sound quality.

“Spotify plays the artist’s music with 5 percent sound quality, but charges the customer as much as for perfect quality,” Young says.

He urges his listeners to look for new, better platforms for listening to music.