during the holiday period, Italy rediscovers culture and museums, open at Christmas and Boxing Day, experience a boom in admissions. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, meanwhile visited the National Galleries of Ancient Art of Palazzo Barberini in Rome this morning. Accompanied by the Director Luigi Gallo, the Minister admired the collections of the museum, crowded with tourists, and greeted and thanked the staff on duty who, today like yesterday, “even on a holiday day allowed many visitors to enjoy the treasures kept in museums and state archaeological parks. The passion, commitment and spirit of service with which they have honored their mission is commendable.”

“THE first numbers arriving relating to Christmas and Boxing Day openings – observed the Minister – they are justifying the desire to make the national cultural heritage available to those who, during the holidays, wanted to dedicate time to contemplating beauty. In these two days, tens of thousands of people have crossed the entrance to an art gallery, a gallery or an archaeological site on a journey that has led them, at the end of the visit, to be more aware of their roots and their identity”.

Below are the first provisional data, received so far, relating to the openings of museums and state archaeological parks on 25-26 December. Colosseum archaeological park – Flavian Amphitheater 26,267; Pantheon 11,325; Colosseum archaeological park – Roman Forum and Palatine 9,286; Uffizi Galleries – The Uffizi 8.101; Pompeii archaeological park 7,357; Accademia Gallery of Florence 5.332; Royal Palace of Caserta 4,954; National Museum of Castel Sant'Angelo 4,610; Uffizi Galleries – Pitti Palace 2,192; Leonardo's Last Supper 1,505; National Archaeological Museum of Naples 1,277; Archaeological park of Herculaneum 1,378. Added to these data are the 2,270 visitors to the Boboli Gardens and the 19,120 to the Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia.