The story of the “Museum of the Future” began in February 2014, when the World Government Summit organized the “Museum of Future Government Services” as an accompanying exhibition, and during the third session of the World Government Summit in February 2015, the name “Museum of the Future” was given to this project, the idea of ​​which was crystallized by the visit of His Excellency His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and his proactive and future outlook after being informed of various future ideas and important discussions, the announcement of the launch of the “Museum of the Future” project came on March 3, 2015.

On August 8, 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. 19 of 2015 establishing the Museum of the Future, out of His Highness’ belief that the UAE and Dubai would be at the forefront of preparing for the future. This also came during the same year announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, a year of innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the establishment of the “Dubai Future Foundation”, which was then the first of its kind in the world, and the formation of a Board of Trustees for the Foundation headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to manage the institutionalization of… Anticipating the future and being responsible for the process of designing and creating a better future for Dubai and the whole world.

Construction work on the “Museum of the Future” began in 2017, and 3D printing was used to print large and major parts of the museum. By 2018, the structural structure was completed and the final piece was placed during an event held on November 20.

In light of the challenges of 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the unwavering spirit of progress in Dubai refused to move forward, and in October 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum placed the final piece of the museum’s exterior facade, completing the exterior design with 1,024. A meticulously crafted piece, on February 22, 2022, the Museum of the Future opened its doors to the world in a stunning ceremony.

One year after its opening, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, announced that the museum received more than one million visitors from 163 countries around the world during a full year since its official opening, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “May God protect him” on February 22, 2022, at a special moment in the journey of Dubai and the UAE to design and create the future. The Museum of the Future, with its sustainable design and advanced technologies, is a symbol of human creativity and the ambitious spirit of Dubai. From setting concepts at the World Government Summit to its grand opening, it is… The museum’s journey is a testament to the power of ideas, determination and commitment to shaping a future beyond imagination.

The museum represents a unique architectural marvel with an innovative and unusual engineering design. The museum’s structure was made of stainless steel digitally using advanced parametric design tools that benefit from computer algorithms to enable architects to design a building in a different and unconventional style. The museum was made of a stainless steel structure. It consists of 1,024 pieces manufactured through a specialized process with the help of robots, and covers a total area of ​​17,600 square metres.

The museum building relies on the latest environmental and sustainable methods in applying water distribution, thermal insulation and cooling systems in an effective and integrated manner, which reflects the museum’s commitment to raising the standards of green buildings in the region, in line with global efforts to promote sustainable practices in architectural design and construction, as the museum obtained the platinum certificate. From the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design system for green buildings in 2023, which represents a global classification for healthy, sustainable, highly efficient and low-cost buildings, becoming the only museum to obtain this prestigious certification in the Middle East.

More than 30 percent of the museum’s needs are generated by solar energy, in addition to the use of energy-saving LED lights throughout the museum, in addition to making the entire outer surface of the exceptional building from specially developed glass based on innovative techniques to improve thermal insulation. The museum has received awards such as the Tekla International Award for Architectural Design, and recognition from Autodesk as one of the most innovative buildings in the world.

The museum building is located on a picturesque green hill that embraces a wide range of tree and plant species, giving visitors a glimpse of the biodiversity and environmental heritage of the Emirates. The gardens that adorn the wide green hill, on which the museum is located, include ghaf, sidr, palm and palm trees spread throughout the local environment. The innovative arrangement of natural plants addresses the challenges posed by high summer temperatures, relying on a smart and highly efficient directed irrigation system. This sustainable methodology plays an important role in preserving the diverse plants, and supports the flocks of birds and bees that inhabit the hill to build a balanced and harmonious environment in the museum’s surroundings. .

The void in the middle of the museum building simulates the promising future and undiscovered horizons of knowledge, and emphasizes the role played by pioneers of innovation and creativity in discovering the unknown. The viewing platform allows visitors to enjoy views across the void of the half-curve of the structures and the captivating scenes of the emirate. The symbolic design of the void also reflects the infinite possibilities. And mysterious horizons that have not yet been discovered, and celebrates individuals seeking to enter new worlds and advance the horizons of knowledge, who play a pivotal role in promoting innovation and the spirit of adventure and discovery.

The phrases, whose lines were designed by the Emirati artist Matar Bin Lahej, reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his view of the future. His sayings are: “We will not live for hundreds of years, but we can create something that will last for hundreds of years,” and “The future will belong to those who can imagine and design it.” And its implementation… The future does not wait… The future can be designed and built today,” and “The secret of the renewal of life, the development of civilization, and the progress of humanity is in one word: innovation,” sums up the message and mission of this place, which enters its second year on February 22nd.

The “Museum of the Future” also constitutes an incubator for experts in anticipating the future in various sectors at the regional and global levels, and a comprehensive laboratory for future technologies, future ideas, and future cities. It represents a forum for those with ambitious future visions from various parts of the world, and a center for studying the future and its ideas and researching its trends in the scientific, economic, and environmental sectors. It is also the innovative knowledge and scientific platform that brings together the best talents, minds, experts and innovators from around the world in international events that enrich dialogue, discussion and idea generation in various sectors of the future in Dubai and the UAE.