













Museum dedicated to Mazinger Z creator destroyed after earthquakes in Ishikawa









One of the photographers from the Asahi Shimbun, one of the most recognized newspapers in Japan, was the one who reported the unfortunate loss of the museum dedicated to the creator of Mazinger Z while documenting the events that occurred after the earthquake.

On Tuesday, Dynamic ProductionGo Nagai's studio released a statement in which the important thing at this time is the safety of the residents of the city of Wajima. They also indicated that they would not contact the local police because there are other priorities to attend to before verifying the museum's information.

Likewise, Go Nagai is in Tokyo, so fans of the Devilman creator should not worry about him.

We also recommend: New Year of the Dragon: Celebrate 2024 with these dragon anime

The city where the creator of Mazinger Z and Devilman was born.

Go Nagai, the creator of Mazinger Z, Devilman, Cutey Honey and other works, was born in the city of Wajima. Given his popularity and successful career, They decided to dedicate a museum to this place, which opened in 2009. in which his fans could appreciate his original works.

On this site it was possible to see various original art made by Go Nagai from series such as Getter Robo, Devilman and many more. One of the most notable attractions of the place was a 1/9 statue of Mazinger that attracted the attention of locals and strangers.

It is worth noting that the earthquake that occurred off the east coast of Japan on January 1, 2024 measured 7.6 on the Richter scale, causing damage throughout Ishikawa Prefecture.

Follow the conversation through our Discord.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)