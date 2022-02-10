After the premiere of Murder Mystery on Netflix in 2019, this Monday, February 7, the talented Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston confirmed through their official Instagram accounts the return of Mystery on board 2.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler play husband and wife Audrey and Nick Spitz in Mystery on the Ship. Photo: Netflix

After almost 10 years, the actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shared scenes together again in the Netflix movie: Murder mystery. Let us remember that these good friends were protagonists of the tape A fake wife in 2011 and since then we have not seen them acting together and playing a couple.

With a nice photo of the two of them together and a fun behind-the-scenes video from Murder mystery 2, Sandler and Aniston announced this good news for all their fans: “Back to work with my friend. #MurderMystery2″ .

Hollywood actors Jenniffer Aniston and Adam Sandler posted a cute photo to confirm their return to Mystery on Board 2. Photo: Instagram/@adamsandler

The first installment of Mystery on board became the most viewed a few days after its debut on the Netflix platform. The film follows a couple from New York who decide to travel to Europe to have a good vacation; however, the couple is accused of murdering an elderly millionaire. They must find sufficient evidence to prove his innocence.

Until now It is unknown when the premiere of Murder mystery 2 will be on Netflix, but it is expected to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023 . For now, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are very happy to be filming in Hawaii, the new location for action and laughter.

Murder mystery 2 starts recordings

Mystery on board: official trailer