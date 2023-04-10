The decline in repeater rates among Murcian students during the years 2020 and 2021 has only been a mirage of a pandemic. Students in the Region once again lead the course repetition rates, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Education, which refer to the 2021-2022 academic year. Students from all communities have registered an increase in their repetition rates in the 2021-2022 academic year, which have almost doubled in one year and are at pre-pandemic levels.

The Region leads the school repetition rate in the entire country, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Education, in the two stages of compulsory education: Primary and Secondary, with the highest percentages in Spain. The figures are also bad in Baccalaureate, with 10% repeaters, only behind the students of Castilla-León.

During the two courses most marked by the restrictions of the pandemic, the educational authorities relaxed the rules for passing the course to try to compensate for the difficulties suffered by students due to the suspension of classes and blended learning. Although the Region chose to maintain the rules, in practice the requirements were relaxed and more students passed the course than usual.

In the 2021-2022 academic year, the repetition rate in Primary throughout Spain has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and Murcian students have once again led the way at almost all levels. In Primary, 2.1% of schoolchildren repeated the year, compared to 1% in the 2020-2021 academic year; in ESO it has gone from 4.2% to 7.6%; and in Baccalaureate, from 3.4% to 6.9%. These percentages are widely exceeded by Murcian students, who register the highest repetition rates in the country in two of the three educational stages: in Primary they reach 4.9% in the 2021-2022 academic year, and in Secondary they reach 11 .7% In Baccalaureate, the national average is 6.9%, while the regional average is over 10%.

The results are better among the female students, with percentages of course promotion much higher than those of their peers. While 13.3% of the Murcian students repeated in Secondary, only 10% of the girls did so. The same occurs in Baccalaureate, with 12.3% of boys who did not pass the course, compared to 8.6% of their classmates.