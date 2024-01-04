The president of the Federation of Entrepreneurs of the Murcia Region of Hospitality and Tourism (HoyTú), Jesús Jiménez, asked this Thursday, during his meeting with the Councilor for Public Roads, Sofía Lóez-Briones, that the ' covid terraces that bars and restaurants were allowed to install to alleviate the losses generated by the pandemic. For this, he indicated, they will work with the Department. Also present at this meeting were the general secretary of HoyTú, Laura Mateo, and the president of the Association of Cafes, Bars and Related Products of the Region of Murcia, José María Rubiales.

The hoteliers warned that “the dismantling will affect the business volume of the establishments, which will cause numerous layoffs.” “We believe that in general terms these terraces not only do not disturb the lives of the residents of the capital, but have added attractiveness and dynamism to the city, where tourism and leisure are an essential part of its spirit,” the employers' association stated. .

«Our intention is to study it case by case, because each situation has its own idiosyncrasies. To do this, we are going to work together with the Department and its technicians, in order to try to maintain as many of these terraces as possible,” indicated Jesús Jiménez.

After the meeting, a new meeting was agreed for the coming weeks, where the reorganization of these terraces will be discussed, as well as the rest of the issues related to the sector, including the new public roads ordinance.

The City Council will study the requests of hoteliers who want to maintain the covid terraces

The Department of Young Talent and Public Spaces granted an extraordinary period of 10 days to the premises to remove the tables that occupied parking spaces, since the exceptional authorization ended on December 31

The councilor Sofía López-Briones informed those responsible for the HoyTú employer association that in the evaluations it will be of special importance that the premises have the support of the neighbors to continue with the activity abroad.

However, the municipal services will evaluate one by one the requests made by the owners of the premises who want to maintain them, to see if this option is viable in each specific case.

A hundred active covid terraces



Initially, the municipality of Murcia had around 120 covid terraces in operation, although many of them have been discontinued over time. This has led to the fact that there are currently a hundred that are open, both in the urban area and in districts, and these are the ones affected by the end of the exceptional authorization.