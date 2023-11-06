Along with the new bus lane on Primero de Mayo Avenue in Murcia, the mobility works in this area of ​​the city were practically concluded this Monday by the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz. With the television cameras focused on the road, some absent-minded person was still driving his car along the new red asphalt that indicates that this section of the road is reserved exclusively for public transportation and emergency vehicles.

“With the completion of these works, we have the goal of returning the Vistabella, La Paz y la Fama neighborhood to its residential character,” said the councilor, emphasizing that “a detailed traffic study of the adjacent streets is being carried out so that there is less circulation, at the same time that parking spaces are generated to also revitalize the food market area, so that, in addition, with the expansion of sidewalks and the recovery of trees, the character that it always had as a residential area is returned to the neighborhood. comfortable and friendly transit.

Thus, on the one hand, Muñoz highlighted that the completion of the works carried out, whose project has been modified, “has made it possible to restore 90 parking spaces on May Day, which relieves internal areas. «This area was conceived as a garden neighborhood; We want its streets to be ideal places to walk. Thus, after November 30, the completion date of the works, we are going to create more parks and gardens and generate new residential areas for the enjoyment and use of its more than 4,000 neighbors.

As Muñoz already announced last Friday, the next works to be completed will be those of the Plaza Circular, where one of the intermodal nodes is being carried out, and which will conclude, the councilor stressed, next Thursday, November 9. “The gradual closure of all these works will allow us to recover that normality in traffic to reach that date of November 30 with the city absolutely normalized, with our sights set on that very important Christmas campaign,” insisted the councilor of the branch, to, from there, “modulate and adopt solution decisions in those black spots that may have arisen with traffic, as a result of the modification of the works and traffic flows.”

In this sense, Muñoz pointed out that the City Council has clearly identified two of those “black spots” that present special problems regarding the fluidity of circulation. The first is possibly the one that is most talked about on the street today, the surroundings of the Reina Sofía Hospital. «The previous councilor adopted a decision in an approach to modify the contract that has no technical basis, support or rigor and we are going to try, within the margin that the contractual criterion gives us, the legal criterion, to see what options we have available to adopt to facilitate circulation in that area,” said the mayor.

On the other hand, continued the head of Mobility, “a density situation has also been generated and detected on Miguel de Cervantes Avenue from the beginning and we are also going to work intensely on it.” “But in any case it will be the criteria of the technicians once the works are completed that will determine what traffic solutions can be adapted, which will surely be many and will quickly be noticed in the city,” he added.

The councilor wanted to conclude by defending that “these measures are adopted in accordance with the needs of the residents”, since, for example, the decisions adopted in Vistabella “address one of the main demands that the residents expressed during the meeting they had with Mayor José Ballesta on June 22, when they explained the need to provide the neighborhood with more parking areas because the majority of homes do not have a garage, which forces its inhabitants to have to park their vehicles on the street.

The traffic study being prepared by the Department of Mobility also includes the expansion of the loading and unloading areas in the area around the Vistabella supply plaza, located on Párroco Pedro Martínez Conesa Street, as demanded by merchants in the meetings held with the City Council, municipal sources insisted. “Likewise, the new Transportation Model will contemplate a reinforcement in the frequencies of the bus lines that connect with the main attraction centers of the neighborhood, such as the Víctor Villegas Auditorium and the future Metropolitan Park,” they concluded.