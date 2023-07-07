The Murcia City Council reopened the Old Bridge to private traffic this Friday afternoon, once the signaling and adaptation of the lane environment after the works were completed. According to City Hall sources, this decision “obeys the criteria transferred by the construction management and the municipal technicians, who have given the go-ahead to the measure, taking into account, in turn, the existing reports in this regard, prepared by the services of Transport and Traffic”.

In order to resume circulation on the Gran Vía, the signage indicating that traffic can circulate through the Old Bridge has been repainted and access has been enabled through the San Francisco Plan. In the same way, in the Old Bridge itself, two lanes were marked, which are reduced to one at the height of Canalejas avenue, up to Proclamation street.

With the intention that the reopening to traffic is carried out “in a gradual and orderly manner”, public transport will maintain the same itinerary that it currently has for the next few days, passing through the Miguel Caballero footbridge.

The Alameda de Colón will also reopen



The spokesperson and deputy mayor of Murcia, Rebeca Pérez, made this announcement this Friday morning, after the weekly Governing Board was held. She indicated that for now the Alameda de Colón remains closed, still in full swing, but she indicated that the intention is to also open the circulation of private traffic on this avenue “as soon as the works allow it.”

In this way, the government team fulfills the commitment it acquired with the residents and merchants of the Carmen neighborhood contrary to the mobility plan of the previous socialist executive, after the first meeting they held with their representatives once the new municipal Corporation was formed. .

The opening has polarized the positions of the neighborhood, since during the last three Thursdays there have been concentrations on the Bridge by groups, residents and associations opposed to its reopening. In fact, this movement started by the MurciaLab Association is supported by around twenty groups in the municipality.

The MurciaLab association, promoter of the mobilizations against the reopening of the Bridge to private traffic, criticized this Friday that the municipal executive “is determined to open this afternoon, without having experts, updated modeling, nor with the works completed, nor with the scientific evidence”.

In a statement, they insisted that this way of acting “shows us their headless improvisation strategy, painting a horizontal signaling on the roadway of the bridge that they covered within hours to then reapply black paint to cover their botch work.” The association was referring to the painted letters ‘dentes resi solo’.

They recalled that European aid “is finalists” and that altering its execution “may be a source of demands from other cities that were in a worse position in the ranking that established which cities would receive aid and their amounts.” And they insisted on “the danger that the opening of the Old Bridge entails for workers and pedestrians while Avenida Canalejas is under construction” and the health problems “due to the inhalation of polluting particles”, which “is more severe in narrow streets.”

They concluded by announcing that next Thursday the 13th they will continue with the concentrations “since it is evident that many residents are not satisfied with this opening.” They will be summoned to attend the protest dressed in mourning.

month and a half closed



The Old Bridge in Murcia, the entrance to the Carmen neighborhood from the Gran Vía, has been closed for a month and a half due to the mobility plan. The project contemplated prohibiting the circulation of private traffic and allowed it only to public transport and personal mobility vehicles, such as bicycles and scooters. The new access to the south was made since then by the Miguel Caballero footbridge, which changed direction.