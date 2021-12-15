THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday 15 December 2021, 08:57



The Urban Planning and Ecological Transition Commission of the Murcia City Council met yesterday to give the green light to the project to obtain land for the execution of sanitation collectors in Cañadas de San Pedro and for the purchase of equipment land to expand the CEIP Arteaga de Dirty

For the installation of sewage collectors in Cañadas de San Pedro, the City Council requires 1,200.81 square meters, of which 409.58 correspond to roads and roads for public use and the rest (791.23 square meters) must be obtained through the system of direct occupation / expropriation by joint appraisal. The budget is 16,491 euros, as compensation for expropriation and will be submitted to public information 20 days, after its publication in the BORM and in two newspapers, to formulate allegations.

In the case of the expansion of the Arteaga de Sucina school, it requires 446.25 square meters, of which 138.83 are roads for public use and the rest (307.42 square meters) will be obtained through the expropriation system. The budget amounts to 7,498 euros, as compensation for expropriation and will be exposed to public information one month, after its publication in the BORM and in one of the most widely circulated newspapers in the province, to prove ownership of the assets and rights affected and formulate allegations.