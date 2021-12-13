Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko assessed the incidence of coronavirus in the country during an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia 1 TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to Murashko, the incidence of COVID-19 has stabilized and began to decline slightly. At the same time, the number of sick Russians remains large. “More than 800 thousand people are sick at the same time today, this is still a high figure,” he stressed.

The minister added that more than 75 million people were vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine in Russia, noting that these are “good numbers.”

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia. The indicator has decreased by 7.3 percent over the past week, she said.