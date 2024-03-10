Toulouse (Union)

The colt, “Murad” from Yas Racing, faces the challenge in the Al Wathba Stallions Cup “Prix d’Gourmand” race, which will be held on Monday afternoon, at the French racetrack in Toulouse, under the sponsorship of the “16th edition” of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The holding of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup series comes with the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, in line with the festival’s strategy, with the aim of supporting owners and breeders of Arabian horses in most countries of the world.

The Al Wathba Stallions Cup race is allocated for a distance of 1,400 meters on grass, and 16 of the elite horses aged four years and above, who have achieved international level, participate in it, and its prize is 16 thousand euros.

The son of “Thakaf” and the mare “Ghabraa”, daughter of the legend “Al-Anoud”, ran one race, “Bri Siad”, for a distance of 1400 metres, and won it last year, by a difference of 4.5 lengths, and was supervised by French trainer Damien Vatrigant, and driven by Ortiz Mendzabel.

Competing for the title are “Kawthar” for the Royal Cavalry of Oman, led by Mary Villon, and “Jahor Green Moor”, owned by Ali Salim Al-Falahi, and led by Gary Sanchez, both under the supervision of Elizabeth Bernard, and there is the strong candidate “Ishan du Beaucelles” for Marcel Mizzi, under the supervision of Philippe Sogreb. And led by Mary Ann Bernadette.