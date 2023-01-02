MultiVersus continues its path of evolution and enrichment and also for 2023 we can expect a good number of new ones personages coming soon, among which thematic content could also arrive breaking Bad.

The series in question is not directly linked to the licenses that the game can draw on, or all those related to the Warner Bros. universe, but a crossover could be possible, considering that it has also been talked about for some time.

Just taking up this matter, the senior character artist Dan Eder seems to have suggested the possible arrival of characters from the famous TV series in the game: “The only way to have a good 2023 is to see Walter White in the cast of MultiVersus this year”, wrote a user on Twitter, to whom Eder responded with “Expect great things.”

This answer seems, in a certain sense, to confirm the hypothesis of the user in question, namely that the protagonists of Breaking Bad, such as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, can arrive as selectable characters in the MultiVersus roster.

At the moment we take everything as a rumor, of course, but given that information in this sense has already emerged in the past, it is not a question to be totally out of the question. Meanwhile, last month the game was updated with update 1.17, which added Spectator mode and other features.