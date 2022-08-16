The first season of MultiVersus started on August 15, 2022 and along with it came the announcement that Black Adam Y Stripe They will come to this game. The first is a character DC Comics while the second is from the series of gremlins.

They are the new confirmed characters after Morty Smith Y Rick Sanchez from the animated show rick and morty and will be released in the course of the next few months.

Of the aforementioned, the only one that has a release date is Mortythat according Warner Bros Games Y Player First Games will be available on August 23. It is to be imagined that Rick It won’t take long to join.

Something that is also planned for this first wave of content is the game modes classic arcade Y Ranked. But as in the case of Rick, Black Adam Y Stripe they do not yet have a release or activation date.

Font: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Other content coming to MultiVersus in addition to Black Adam Y Stripe They are cosmetic items. Some of them will be free and in the form of in-game rewards, like the variant I’m Freakin’ Robin of Lebron James.

Among the premium are those of Taz Y harley quinncalls TuneSquad ’96 Y Task Force X, respectively. The aforementioned is part of the Multi Versus Battle Pass and includes more bonus content.

When will the Black Adam movie be released?

It cannot be helped to think that the announcement of Black Adam Y Stripe for MultiVersus It could be related to the premiere of the first film, which will be on October 21 of this year.

Maybe the first season of the game applies until the fall and that makes all the sense in the world. The strange thing is that the design of these characters is more attached to the comic and not to the appearance of the popular actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Font: Warner Bros. Pictures.

As to Stripe Although it is not planned to appear in a new movie, there is something in development of the franchise where it comes from. It is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwaian animated series that is the prequel to the 1984 film.

Its premiere is planned for 2023, but the first episode had its preview in June of the current year. So it is possible that the idea is to take advantage of the franchise of gremlins for this game.

In addition to MultiVersus we have more video game information in EarthGamer.