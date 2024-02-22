MSI presented the new gaming laptops for the Italian market with 14th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

On the occasion of the Italian presentation of MSI Claw, the Taiwanese company unveiled the new line-up of gaming laptops equipped with the new 14th generation Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards.

The range of laptops renews the historical lines with the new Raider GE78 HXThe Vector 17 HXit Stealth 16AI Studio and the Cyborg 14all led by the top of the range Titan 18 HX with 120HZ 4K Mini-LED display. Let's discover them together!

Raider GE78 HX 14V and Raider GE68 HX 14V The new Raider is available in versions with 16 and 17 inch displays The new Raider GE78 HX 14V it is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (also available with 12 GB RTX 4080), 17-inch display with 16:10 ratio and QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and one refresh rates up to 240 Hz. The younger brother, the Raider GE68 HX 14V it brings an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card (also available with 8 GB RTX 4070), 16-inch display with 16:10 ratio and QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate up to 240 Hz.

The new Raiders are already available respectively starting from €3,699 And €2,999.

Vector 17 HX A14V and Vector 16 HX A14VIG The available models for the Vector also include 16 and 17 inch displays The Vector range is also renewed with two models: the Vector 17 HX A14V it features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 16 GB RTX 4090 graphics card (also available with 12 GB RTX 4080 and 8 GB RTX 4070), 17-inch display with 16:10 ratio and QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with refresh rate up to 240 Hz. The Vector 16 HX A14VIG it is equipped with the same Intel Core i9-14900HX accompanied by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16 GB, 17-inch display with 16:10 ratio and QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with refresh rate up to 240 Hz.

To bring home the new Vectors we start respectively from €2,599 and from €3,899.

The new Stealths with Intel Core Ultra processors The most “portable” of the new gaming line-up are the new 16-inch Stealth. Models with 14 and 18-inch displays will also arrive during the year The new Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VHG it is an artificial intelligence gaming laptop that can count on the new Intel Core Ultra 9 185H with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NPU and graphics card with 12 GB (also available with RTX 4070 8 GB and RTX 4060 8 GB), 16-inch UHD+ Mini-LED display with 3840 x 2400 resolution and refresh rate up to 120 Hz ( also available with 16'' QHD+ display up to 240 Hz). The compact from MSI starts from €2,499 and two new models with 18'' and 14'' displays should arrive during the year.

The Cyborg 14 MSI has also chosen to renew its entry level gaming laptop: the 14-inch Cyborg MSI's mid-range is reserved for new Cyborg 14 with Intel Core i7 processor (up to 14th Gen) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8 GB, 14-inch display with 16:10 ratio and FHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The Cyborg 14 will be available starting in the third quarter of 2024 at a price that has not yet been announced.