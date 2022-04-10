Do you remember Ms. Pac-Man? For some reason, Pac-Man’s wife became Pac-Mom within the Pac-Land included in Arcade Archives by Bandai Namco: Ms. Pac-Man no longer wears the iconic red boots, but now, as Pac-Mom, heels, gloves and a pink hat. And Baby-Pac has also undergone similar changes!

The reason for the change of name (and clothing) probably lies in a lawsuit between Bandai Namco and AtGames, a company that produces mini-consoles and cabinets, dating back to 2019 concerning rights. AtGames would interfere with his negotiations with the original creators of Ms. Pac-Man in order to have the rolyalties.

AtGames, among other things, would have created a cabinet dedicated to Ms. Pac-Man, but without the permission of the Bandai Namco, in fact obtaining the rights from the original creators of the character. This means that if Bandai Namco wants to release anything about the character, he will have to pay part of the royalties to the same company he was trying to sue.

so apparently I found out that the Arcade Archives release of Pac-Land that comes out tomorrow was modified to replace Ms. Pac-Man (as well as Baby Pac) to have the new Pac-Mom character from Pac-Man Museum +. look at what you did to us AtGames pic.twitter.com/gEDNpXGMfV – Nick C. (@nickisonlinet) April 6, 2022



The question someone might want to answer right now is who is Pac-Mom? Is he a canonical character in the Pac-Man universe, is he part of an alternate timeline?

Source: Eurogamer.net