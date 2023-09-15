‘The film festival’ It has the movie buffs of our country more than happy. This event brings a promotion that everyone should take advantage of, since entrance to the rooms will only cost S/6. And, although this offer is very tempting for all families and lovers of the seventh art, it will only be available for a limited time, so you should pay attention to the start of the pre-sale so you can purchase tickets for your favorite movie.

In the following note, we will tell you everything you need to know about the cinema chains in Peru that will participate in this promotion, what movies you can see and much more.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Lamborghini’ full movie in Latin Spanish: where to watch it ONLINE?

Which cinemas in Peru will participate in ‘The Cinema Festival’?

This promotion, which is promoted by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peruoffers a special price of S/6 to watch movies in 2D and XD formats, while for 3D, Prime and 4DX movies, tickets will be half their original cost. All the movie theaters in the country will participate in ‘The Film Festival’, so there is no excuse not to access this offer that seeks to promote the film industry in our country.

The cinema chains that will participate in this event are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, Cinerama, Movie Timeamong others, and here we will leave you some links so you can stay tuned for the start of the pre-sale:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Good boy’, the macabre story of a man who believes he is a dog: what is it about and what secret does it hide?

When will the S/6 ticket promotion be available?

‘The film festival’ will start from Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, 2023; however, the pre-sale of tickets for any of the mentioned dates will begin on Friday September 15. The promotion can be accessed through virtual or in-person purchase at the box office of your favorite cinema, so there is no reason to miss this celebration of the seventh art.

What films are included in the promotion of ‘The Cinema Festival’?

Not all films currently in theaters will participate in this promotion; However, you will be able to enjoy several films that are being released and that were highly anticipated by the public. Next, we leave you the list of films that you can see for S/6 in ‘The cinema festival’:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Nun 2’ PREMIERE in Peru: in which Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters to watch the horror film?

‘Space Cubs’ (PREMIERE)

‘Guardian of the Forest’ (PREMIERE)

‘The Nun 2’ (PREMIERE)

‘Asteroid city’

‘Barbie’

‘Blue beetle’

‘Catastrophe in Korea’

‘Time trial’

‘Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood’

‘Grand tourism’

‘Guardians of the museum’

‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

‘Amelia’s decision’

‘Sound of freedom’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Megalodon 2’.

‘The Nun 2’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Sound of Freedom’ are some of the films that you can see at S/6. Photo: LR composition/Warner Bros. Pictures/Angel Studios

#Movie #tickets #theaters #offer #Cinema #Festival

‘The film festival’ It has the movie buffs of our country more than happy. This event brings a promotion that everyone should take advantage of, since entrance to the rooms will only cost S/6. And, although this offer is very tempting for all families and lovers of the seventh art, it will only be available for a limited time, so you should pay attention to the start of the pre-sale so you can purchase tickets for your favorite movie.

In the following note, we will tell you everything you need to know about the cinema chains in Peru that will participate in this promotion, what movies you can see and much more.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Lamborghini’ full movie in Latin Spanish: where to watch it ONLINE?

Which cinemas in Peru will participate in ‘The Cinema Festival’?

This promotion, which is promoted by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peruoffers a special price of S/6 to watch movies in 2D and XD formats, while for 3D, Prime and 4DX movies, tickets will be half their original cost. All the movie theaters in the country will participate in ‘The Film Festival’, so there is no excuse not to access this offer that seeks to promote the film industry in our country.

The cinema chains that will participate in this event are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, Cinerama, Movie Timeamong others, and here we will leave you some links so you can stay tuned for the start of the pre-sale:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Good boy’, the macabre story of a man who believes he is a dog: what is it about and what secret does it hide?

When will the S/6 ticket promotion be available?

‘The film festival’ will start from Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, 2023; however, the pre-sale of tickets for any of the mentioned dates will begin on Friday September 15. The promotion can be accessed through virtual or in-person purchase at the box office of your favorite cinema, so there is no reason to miss this celebration of the seventh art.

What films are included in the promotion of ‘The Cinema Festival’?

Not all films currently in theaters will participate in this promotion; However, you will be able to enjoy several films that are being released and that were highly anticipated by the public. Next, we leave you the list of films that you can see for S/6 in ‘The cinema festival’:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Nun 2’ PREMIERE in Peru: in which Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters to watch the horror film?

‘Space Cubs’ (PREMIERE)

‘Guardian of the Forest’ (PREMIERE)

‘The Nun 2’ (PREMIERE)

‘Asteroid city’

‘Barbie’

‘Blue beetle’

‘Catastrophe in Korea’

‘Time trial’

‘Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood’

‘Grand tourism’

‘Guardians of the museum’

‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

‘Amelia’s decision’

‘Sound of freedom’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Megalodon 2’.

‘The Nun 2’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Sound of Freedom’ are some of the films that you can see at S/6. Photo: LR composition/Warner Bros. Pictures/Angel Studios

#Movie #tickets #theaters #offer #Cinema #Festival

‘The film festival’ It has the movie buffs of our country more than happy. This event brings a promotion that everyone should take advantage of, since entrance to the rooms will only cost S/6. And, although this offer is very tempting for all families and lovers of the seventh art, it will only be available for a limited time, so you should pay attention to the start of the pre-sale so you can purchase tickets for your favorite movie.

In the following note, we will tell you everything you need to know about the cinema chains in Peru that will participate in this promotion, what movies you can see and much more.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Lamborghini’ full movie in Latin Spanish: where to watch it ONLINE?

Which cinemas in Peru will participate in ‘The Cinema Festival’?

This promotion, which is promoted by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peruoffers a special price of S/6 to watch movies in 2D and XD formats, while for 3D, Prime and 4DX movies, tickets will be half their original cost. All the movie theaters in the country will participate in ‘The Film Festival’, so there is no excuse not to access this offer that seeks to promote the film industry in our country.

The cinema chains that will participate in this event are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, Cinerama, Movie Timeamong others, and here we will leave you some links so you can stay tuned for the start of the pre-sale:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Good boy’, the macabre story of a man who believes he is a dog: what is it about and what secret does it hide?

When will the S/6 ticket promotion be available?

‘The film festival’ will start from Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, 2023; however, the pre-sale of tickets for any of the mentioned dates will begin on Friday September 15. The promotion can be accessed through virtual or in-person purchase at the box office of your favorite cinema, so there is no reason to miss this celebration of the seventh art.

What films are included in the promotion of ‘The Cinema Festival’?

Not all films currently in theaters will participate in this promotion; However, you will be able to enjoy several films that are being released and that were highly anticipated by the public. Next, we leave you the list of films that you can see for S/6 in ‘The cinema festival’:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Nun 2’ PREMIERE in Peru: in which Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters to watch the horror film?

‘Space Cubs’ (PREMIERE)

‘Guardian of the Forest’ (PREMIERE)

‘The Nun 2’ (PREMIERE)

‘Asteroid city’

‘Barbie’

‘Blue beetle’

‘Catastrophe in Korea’

‘Time trial’

‘Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood’

‘Grand tourism’

‘Guardians of the museum’

‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

‘Amelia’s decision’

‘Sound of freedom’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Megalodon 2’.

‘The Nun 2’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Sound of Freedom’ are some of the films that you can see at S/6. Photo: LR composition/Warner Bros. Pictures/Angel Studios

#Movie #tickets #theaters #offer #Cinema #Festival

‘The film festival’ It has the movie buffs of our country more than happy. This event brings a promotion that everyone should take advantage of, since entrance to the rooms will only cost S/6. And, although this offer is very tempting for all families and lovers of the seventh art, it will only be available for a limited time, so you should pay attention to the start of the pre-sale so you can purchase tickets for your favorite movie.

In the following note, we will tell you everything you need to know about the cinema chains in Peru that will participate in this promotion, what movies you can see and much more.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Lamborghini’ full movie in Latin Spanish: where to watch it ONLINE?

Which cinemas in Peru will participate in ‘The Cinema Festival’?

This promotion, which is promoted by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peruoffers a special price of S/6 to watch movies in 2D and XD formats, while for 3D, Prime and 4DX movies, tickets will be half their original cost. All the movie theaters in the country will participate in ‘The Film Festival’, so there is no excuse not to access this offer that seeks to promote the film industry in our country.

The cinema chains that will participate in this event are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, Cinerama, Movie Timeamong others, and here we will leave you some links so you can stay tuned for the start of the pre-sale:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Good boy’, the macabre story of a man who believes he is a dog: what is it about and what secret does it hide?

When will the S/6 ticket promotion be available?

‘The film festival’ will start from Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, 2023; however, the pre-sale of tickets for any of the mentioned dates will begin on Friday September 15. The promotion can be accessed through virtual or in-person purchase at the box office of your favorite cinema, so there is no reason to miss this celebration of the seventh art.

What films are included in the promotion of ‘The Cinema Festival’?

Not all films currently in theaters will participate in this promotion; However, you will be able to enjoy several films that are being released and that were highly anticipated by the public. Next, we leave you the list of films that you can see for S/6 in ‘The cinema festival’:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Nun 2’ PREMIERE in Peru: in which Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters to watch the horror film?

‘Space Cubs’ (PREMIERE)

‘Guardian of the Forest’ (PREMIERE)

‘The Nun 2’ (PREMIERE)

‘Asteroid city’

‘Barbie’

‘Blue beetle’

‘Catastrophe in Korea’

‘Time trial’

‘Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood’

‘Grand tourism’

‘Guardians of the museum’

‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

‘Amelia’s decision’

‘Sound of freedom’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Megalodon 2’.

‘The Nun 2’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Sound of Freedom’ are some of the films that you can see at S/6. Photo: LR composition/Warner Bros. Pictures/Angel Studios

#Movie #tickets #theaters #offer #Cinema #Festival