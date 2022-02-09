Movie Review | A classless Korean team tries to avoid shame in a Finnish documentary – Hockey comedy shot around the world stumbles upon bad humor

Antero Mertaranta’s narrator tries to humorously explain the basics of Korean culture in the sports documentary Hockey Dreams, which is at its best when it leaves few jokes.

Hockey Dreams, directed by Janne Niskala and Oskari Pastila, tmanuscript Niskala and Pastila, manuscript Pastila, description Niskala. 103 min. K12. ★★★

Coach shouts in the game booth, “Show me something!”

The players of the South Korean national team do not understand why a litany of North American swear words is being shouted at them.

In Hockey Dreams is a good setup for a sports documentary. Every effort is being made to transform the unclassified hockey team into the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

This year’s first domestic premiere film really shows the viewer “something,” but the story, filmed for years, doesn’t quite stay together.

Antero Mertarannan the narrator quickly explains Korean culture to a fool who knows and hardly wants to know anything about South Korea. The canvas revolves around the canvas and the text relies on dilute jokes.

In a quick section of history, “Uncle Samuli and Joseph divide the land ”.

The Koreans are said to have attacked Japanese companies “like a pig”.

Quite sensibly, the jokes in the narrative are a bit dimmed when it comes to Korean sex slavery or suicide waves.

Countdown begins appreciatively early, 1,500 days before the Olympics. The only Korean to win the Stanley Cup Jim Paek will be attracted to coach the national team. Paek, who has only lived in his native country for a while, is fully Canadian.

Enniomorricone-like music plays in the background as you try to get the feel of a heroic story into your usual core family photos.

Janne Niskalan and Oskari Pastilan control is at its best when tragicomic moments are not glazed with narration gestures. That’s when we get to the sad treats that Pastila has received recognition for. His guidance Full of energy (2009) followed a basketball team with a big breath of foreign players who did not really know what they were doing in Finland.

In Hockey Dreams followed by two sets of players, Korean hockey players and foreign reinforcements.

Korean hockey is even played at some level in elite school games that are held in grief. Parents hope that children will become business leaders rather than good athletes. The country is dominated by corporate billionaires.

Jim Paek tries to awaken his trainees with advice and shouts.

Young Korean hockey players will remain shadow players in projects that try to save the country from shameful losses. Alongside them, we are looking for Western professional players who are ready to give citizenship from the fast lane. At the time of victory, they are spoken in full Korean.

Jim Paek is an excellent protagonist in the underdog story. The low-key and thoughtful coach turns into such a cuddly screamer in the trough that the coaching team urges him to speak more beautifully. Her desperate fuck screams echo beautifully throughout the film.

The Finns also got involved in the project, but Juhani Tamminen and Kalervo Kummolan the adjustments are a flashing side path in the documentary, contrary to what might be inferred from the poster or trailer for the film.

The film has been shot in more than 30 locations around the world. That is respectable. Editor With Matti Näränen has been a ferocious chore in the material. A little too often, the film leaves a condensed and bumpy feel.

The documentary finds its rhythm towards the end when you no longer have to joke to entice hockey people to explore a foreign culture. The excitement of the game is enough as a powerhouse.

