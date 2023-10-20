Leslie Stewart surprised his fans with the announcement that he will release a film based on his experiences during the 90s and 2000s, which will be titled ‘Leslie, a rebel angel’. This film will arrive thanks to the producer Sinargollas and will star the daughter of the Peruvian actress, Ariana Rifai Stewartwho bears a great physical resemblance to his mother.

In this note, we will tell you all the details about Leslie Stewart’s film and when it is scheduled to premiere in Peruvian cinemas.

When does Leslie Stewart’s movie come out?

Leslie Stewart’s daughter will star in ‘Leslie, a Rebel Angel’. Photo: Sinargollas

‘Leslie, a rebel angel’the film about Leslie Stewart, It does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is known that it will arrive in 2024. This film was announced as one of the projects that Sinargollas will produce for the celebration of its 7 years of creation and has already released the official trailer, in which we can see the first images of the daughter of the Peruvian actress and former model, characterized as the mother her.

What will Leslie Stewart’s film be about?

As announced by the founders of Sinargollas, Gino Tassara, Gian Piero Díaz and Raúl Canel, the film Leslie Stewart It will be based on the controversial events in which she was involved during the 90s and 2000s, in which her life was related to nights out, drugs and alcohol. Also, the tragic moment she had when she almost died after being hit by a gunshot.

Watch HERE the official trailer of the movie ‘Leslie, a rebel angel’