Mourning: the ‘queen of hiking’ passed away, after a fall of more than 200 meters, video

Hispanic Crystal Paula González, widely known as the ‘queen of hiking’died while trying to climb Mount Baldy, north of Los Angeles, United States.

As reported by the North American media, the 56-year-old athlete suffered a fall of more than 200 meterss in his attempt to climb the mentioned mount.

In fact, González, accustomed to sharing her exploits on social networks, even posted a video before going down the ravine.

The ‘queen of hiking’ passed away

As it has been learned, González was recording a video in the dark when he suddenly lost his balance.

The fall, down a ravine, would have been more than 200 meters. And, although some colleagues tried to assist her, the woman herself arrived lifeless at the nearest hospital.

The report from authorities in San Bernardino County, where Mount Baldy is located, indicated that they received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident. However, upon arrival there was nothing to do.

“Many knew her as the dancing queen of hiking or the hiker of life. She was known in the community for her intrepid walks and her daily dose of inspiration “of her, she described her daughter González in an initiative to raise funds for funeral expenses, through the Internet.

