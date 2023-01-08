Roberto Dynamite, the child who one day exploded in the Maracana, died this Sunday, at the age of 68. Dinamite, one of the best scorers in Brazilian and world football, suffered from cancer, discovered in early 2022.

Dynamite passed away

In recent months, while he was treating the disease, he received tributes from Vasco da Gama, a team in which he shone. The largest, a bronze statue on the lawn of São Januário. A fair recognition, still alive, to the greatest idol in his history.

His biography demands reverences that extrapolate legendary status within the walls of the Hill. Roberto Dinamite, a player between 1971 and 1992, left the field as the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship and the Carioca Championship. Three decades after his retirement, he remains unbeatable in the top scorer in both competitions.

(You can read: Mourning in sport: karate champion hanged in Iran).

Rest in peace, Roberto Dinamite! Greatest Artilheiro in the History of Vasco: 708 goals

Greatest Artilheiro in the History of Brazil: 190 goals

Greatest artilheiro in the history of São Januário: 184 goals

Major Artilheiro of the Carioca Championship: 279 goals pic.twitter.com/P0hmkqYmiy — ge (@geglobo) January 8, 2023

A Brazilian soccer legend

Dinamite was the greatest symbol of the best days of Vasco, a team that drew crowds through Brazil, fans eager for the next title in Rio de Janeiro or the Brazilian Championship. The fans are still behind Cruz-Maltino, but today they are worried about relegation or returns to the first division.

The forward starred in the peak of the ‘Clásico dos Milhões’, in the 1970s and 1980s, with matches of more than 100,000 people at the Maracana, bringing together Vasco de Dinamite and Flamengo de Zico.

They were days of great rivalry, but also of civility. Roberto Dinamite and Zico led their teams in historic duels, but maintained mutual respect. On days as nervous as today, the world was delighted with the expressions of affection between rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, on the occasion of the Swiss tennis player’s retirement.

Well, Dinamite was one of those people loved even by rivals. In his farewell game, he had Zico next to him, dressed in Vasco’s shirt to honor his friend.

Roberto Dinamite exploded throughout his life and today he became a star. As Vasco’s hymn says, “whoever played so much for you will shine in heaven.”

With regret, CBF regrets the death of Roberto Dinamite, one of two greatest athletes of Brazilian soccer. For the Brazilian Seleção, or former player, he scored 25 goals and was the vice-championship coach of Brazil in the 1983 Copa América. He also played in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups. pic.twitter.com/d3oPLIuu2c — CBF Soccer (@CBF_Futebol) January 8, 2023

More sports news

BRUNO MARINHO

O GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)