He Manchester United has just announced the death of one of its stars: Bobby Charlton.

Born in Ashington on October 11, 1937 and was an outstanding midfielder, although he was sometimes used as a forward.

(Luis Díaz, tremendous game, was decisive in Liverpool’s great victory)

(In a brutal accident, a motorsports star dies in full competition)

Big star

Charlton won the European Player of the Year (Ballon d’Or) award in 1966 and is considered the greatest English player of all time.

In addition, he is highlighted as one of the most outstanding footballers in football. Europe. The United stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams, as one day he said.

Goalkeeper Alex Stepney watches Sir Bobby Charlton lift the European Football Cup trophy. May 29, 1968

“Manchester United is in mourning following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” the ‘Red Devils’ wrote in a statement.

With England

Charlton was part of the England team in the 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1979 World Cups and stood out for being a leader of his country’s squad.

With the national team he played 14 games in the World Cups and scored four goals, but he was more important because of his presence on the field, because of the leadership gift he had.

In his long career as a player, Charlton played 934 games and rival goalkeepers suffered with 328 goals.

Survivor

With Bobby Charlton, Manchester United became the first English club to win the European Cup, in 1968.

Plane crash survivor Munichwhich ended the lives of eight of his teammates at Manchester United in 1958, managed to recover from that terrible ordeal to win the World Cup with England in 1966, and two years later the European Cup with United.

Renowned for his exceptional ball-striking, the 1966 Ballon d’Or winner also became a symbol of elegance and sporting spirit. Bobby

He signed for United when he was 15 years old.