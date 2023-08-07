The musician passed away at the age of 62: what happened

In the last few hours, a real mourning has hit the world of Italian entertainment. During the day of Sunday 6 August the untimely death of Alexander Alexanderhistoric pianist of the Maurizio Costanzo Show and of Marriage agency. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A real one mourning what has hit the world of the Italian small screen in these hours due to the untimely death of Alessandro Alessandro. The musician had become known in the entertainment world thanks to his participation in programs such as Marriage agency And Maurizio Costanzo Showwhere he worked alongside Marta Flavi and Maurizio Costanzo.

The well-known musician had been battling an illness for two years which unfortunately left him no escape. Alessandro Alessandro, for friends Sandro, leaves his wife Christine Wara well-known TG1 journalist from whom she got three twin sons: Luca, Gabriele and Carlo.

Mourning in the world of TV: Marta Flavi’s last farewell to Alessandro Alessandro

There have been many who in the last few hours have wanted to pay their last respects to the pianist of the Maurizio Costanzo Show. Among the many written messages, that of Marta Flavi who dedicated these words to Alessandro Alessandro did not go unnoticed:

Just now I learned that Alessandro is no longer here. My friend, I loved you very much and you loved me. I dreaded this news and it came. You fought like a warrior and you were very strong. You have always given us all your smile and your positivity. I will miss you very much, our daily phone calls your jokes the laughter. Rest in peace darling.

Also Rosaria Reindeerradio speaker, paid his last respects to the musician with these words: