Andrea Barberi has died: he was the Italian record holder in the 400 meters

Mourning in the world of athletics: Andrea Barberi, former Italian record holder in the 400 meter dash, a specialty in which he was also the national outdoor champion 8 times consecutively, from 2001 to 2008, has died at the age of just 44.

The news was given by the Italian Athletics Federation, which on X remembered the athlete as “one of the greatest Italian four-hundredth runners of all time”.

Athletics in mourning, goodbye Andrea Barberi: at just 44 years old, one of the greatest Italian four-hundredth runners of all time, Italian record holder for ten years from 2006 to 2016, has passed away

Born in Tivoli on 15 January 1979, Barberi had been fighting an illness for some time. Among the results obtained during his career, a fifth place at the European Championships in Göteberg in 2006 and fifth place at the European Indoor Championships in Birmingham in 2007.

The record for the 400 meter sprint in 45.19 dates back to 2006, during the Rieti Meeting. Italian record that has belonged to Mauro Zuliani for twenty-five years.

Andrea Barberi wore the Italian national team shirt twenty-five times, also participating in three editions of the World Cup.

“The whole of Italian athletics and the Fiamme Gialle sports group who welcomed him at the age of nineteen as an athlete and later as a member of the technical structure, appreciating his passion and strength, the same qualities with which he faced the disease. The deepest condolences of the president of FIDAL Stefano Mei and of the Federal Council go to the family of Andrea Barberi”.