Colombian sports mourn the death of Hans Peter Bellingrodt, brother of the country's first Olympic medalist, Helmut Bellingrodt.

Hans Peter died this Sunday, March 10 in Barranquilla. He won a team bronze medal in wild boar shooting at the 1978 Seoul World Shooting Tournament, a group formed together with his brothers. Helmut and Horst and Hernando Barrientos.

Pioneer

With the influence of his father, Ernesto, Hans Peter was the first of the Bellingrodt brothers to venture into sports shooting, with his Olympic debut in Munich 1972, where he was fifteenth and celebrated the first Colombian Olympic medal in our history with his brother Helmut.

In the jousts of Montreal 1976 finished in box 13. Then, he won team silver in the Caracas Pan American Games in 1983, as well as gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games in Medellín 1978 and silver in San Juan 1966.

The eldest of the Bellingrodt dynasty leaves a legacy in Colombian sports, as one of the pioneers of sports shooting for our country.

“He Colombian Olympic Committee accompanies in this difficult moment who today is a member of our executive committee and who will be in the future. Paris 2024 Olympic Games the head of mission of Colombia, a task that he already accomplished successfully in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games”was the message from the COC.

And he added: “To the Bellingrodt family, we send you all our sincere condolences in these moments of deep sadness. In the memory of the days shared and in the eternal brilliance of their sporting career, may they find comfort and strength to move forward.”

