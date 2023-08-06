The Colombian expat skater and exciclista Light Mery Tristan was murdered in the early hours of this Sunday.

The authorities have not given an official part of what happened. The first information indicates that the renowned former athlete was injured and transferred to an assistance center in Cali.

what is known

It is not known what happened, but it is noted that she was injured by her sentimental partner.

The Colombian athlete excelled in skating. In 1979, one of her best years, Tristán managed to be runner-up in the Nacional de Pereira, but then she won three Pan-American titles, an Ibero-American championship in Argentina and two third places in the World Cups. Italy and New Zealand.

Before the World Cup Beautiful, Antioquia, he beat the record of the Italian MR Falgianni, for the 2,000 meters. Her record was 3 min 07 s 40 s. And in the 5,000 meters she took, in that championship, the gold medal.

Cycling

But for her cycling came first. Louis Herrera dominated the mountains and she took a liking to it.

She was invited to participate in a women’s cycling team led by Efrain Forero Triviño, the ‘Zipa’, to compete in the Tour de France, something that was not traditional in the country.

It was in 1986, a race that was won by Maria Canins, an Italian skier who, at 37, was returning as the defending champion of the event.

The Colombian team was made up of rose emma rodriguezwho was the best when finishing in box 68.

Tristán was 23 years old, she was a rookie, but she defended herself in the best way, and finished in square 70.

Rosa María Aponte, the ‘Pitufa’, was 76, Libia Ortega and Flor Inés López also ran.

The skating

Born in Pereira in 1963, but a month later his parents moved to Cali, the land where he grew up.

At the suggestion of a friend, Tristán joined the Skating League and it soon began to pay off.

She achieved the national title in 1980, that prompted her to continue in that sport, which is why she dominated skating for those years.

After competing in the Tour, the Colombian came to speed skating.

In 1987, in Bogotá, he surpassed the current record for the 2,000-meter event by 16 seconds, and lowered the record in the 500-meter race by 59 thousandths of a second.

went to the Indianapolis Pan American Games and he won gold in the 5,000 meters and won bronze with the relay team. And in Bello he was gold in the 300 meters.

After her retirement, Luz Mery Tristán dedicated herself to personal work.

He launched a sports clothing line on the market and created a skating school in Cali that bears his name and which has given several athletes the opportunity to Cauca’s Valley to go to several international competitions.

Within this group of outstanding athletes are Daniela Mendoza, Rommy Muñoz, Sebastián Garcés and Johana Viveros.

