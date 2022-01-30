Angostura, Sinaloa.- A young motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the streets of the municipal seat of Angostura, Sinaloa, shortly after noon this Sunday; likewise, the mishap resulted in substantial material losses.

According to the information provided, it was minutes before 2:00 p.m. when the incident was recorded in which the young José Ángel Martín R., 22 years old, residing in the city of Guamúchil, who was on board, was injured. of a black and orange cross-type motorcycle.

Exactly how the events occurred is unknown, but it was indicated that the guamuchilense was run over by an unknown vehicle at the intersection of Francisco I. Madero street and the road to El Ébano, where elements of the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic (DSPyTM) arrived, who helped him while the Red Cross personnel arrived.

Read more: They find a dead man, and unidentified, in a gap on the Mexico 15 highway in Pericos, Mocorito

Upon arrival at the site, the paramedics checked the young man and stabilized him before transferring him to the Comprehensive Hospital of Angostura for his evaluation and medical attention.