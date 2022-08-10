With two consecutive podiums and the inexorable growth of Aprilia, Maverick Viñales he feels he has an explosive potential in his hands capable of making him win a MotoGP Grand Prix soon. A result that the Spaniard has been chasing since March 28, 2021, when he won in the inaugural round of the season in Lusail. From then on, the results have always been decreasing, while relations between Viñales and Yamaha went from cold to stormy. The climax came in the Styrian Grand Prix, when Maverick tried to over-rev the engine of the Iwata house, “earning” first the suspension and then the dismissal.

The Spaniard, however, only remained on foot for a few days, having found in theAprilia a lifeline: it was in Noale waited and pampered (aspects that he no longer found in Yamaha, according to him), and now Top Gun he wants to return the trust. Also because the bike is there, as demonstrated by the classification of Aleix Espargaró and the recent results of Viñales himself (third in Assen, second at Silverstone). Now the former Yamaha and Suzuki are only missing the victory: “I’m happy but now my eyes are on first place, we believe in it a lot. However, second place is not to be thrown away, it is a fantastic result for us: I started the season where we expected and step by step we are growing, even if a Ducati won at Silverstone and Pecco was the strongest. I can improve the way I ride the bike and we know our limit is not here. As we have said several times, this is a process that we are carrying out in the right way. We are running well, but I want to take the next step, which is called victory. I finished third, took the next step at Silverstone, and now we have the consistency that takes you to the final point“.