MotoGP has long dreamed of broadening its horizons in the United States and tonight took an important step in that direction. In fact, when it was six in the morning in Italy, the colors of the newly formed Trackhouse Racing, the new satellite team of Aprilia, were presented in Los Angeles.

The American structure takes over from RNF Racing, which closed its doors at the end of the 2023 season, after Dorna denied it its slot on the starting grid of the premier class due to “repeated infringements and violations of the participation agreement which have influenced the public image of MotoGP.”

The reason is that the title sponsor and majority shareholder, CryptoDATA, had not paid some invoices both to the championship organization and to various suppliers. Team principal Razlan Razali, who had retained a 40% stake, directly blamed his partners in an interview with Motorsport.com, holding them responsible for the failure.

And this is where Trackhouse Racing came into play, a team involved in NASCAR, which was already evaluating its involvement in MotoGP starting from 2025. When this opportunity opened up, however, it decided to anticipate the times, noting that which remained of RNF Racing.

In this way it became the satellite structure of Aprilia, confirming a good part of the team's personnel, in addition to the riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, whose RS-GPs were presented in style this night in California.

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

The colourway, which confirms the strong link with the United States, is an evolution of the stars and stripes one that was shown on the day of the announcement of the team's entry into MotoGP, which however has been refined quite clearly.

Among other things, the relationship between Trackhouse and Aprilia will be closer than the previous one with RNF. Oliveira, in fact, will have a factory bike at his disposal, identical to the one used by the two official riders of the Noale company, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

Last year, however, RNF Racing fielded two 2022 version RS-GPs, with which the best result was a fourth place with the Portuguese at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

After RNF's exit from the scene, in the Valencia tests Fernandez took to the track with the Aprilia test team's bike, while Oliveira was absent due to injury. Trackhouse's track debut is therefore set for next week's Sepang tests, which will take place from 6 to 8 February on the Malaysian track.

It should not be forgotten that Oliveira will have to serve a long lap penalty in the opening race, as it is a penalty he picked up at the Qatar Grand Prix last November, which he was unable to serve in Valencia due to the injury.

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team