Pol Espargaro is continuing the long recovery from the injury that saw him protagonist in the Friday free practice of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the inaugural appointment of the 2023 MotoGP season. The GasGas team rider’s idea was to get back on track as soon as possible, however the doctors decided to stop him also for Mugello, scheduled for this weekend.

This was communicated by the GasGas team, which in a note released today explains the rider’s intentions to get back on the saddle of his KTM, but also the precaution of the doctors in wanting to see that he is 100% recovered. In the second free practice session at Portimao, the Granollers driver had crashed at Turn 10, crashing into the barriers and recovering a fractured jaw, vertebrae and lung trauma. Immediately taken to hospital in Faro, he then returned to Barcelona, ​​where he began his recovery which continues to this day.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Now Pol feels better and ready to return, his intention is still to return to action before the summer break, but he still has a small edema around the vertebra and this requires rest. Initially, it was thought he could return to Mugello, but now the goal is to return to Sachsenring or Assen, the last two rounds before the summer break.

It is Pol Espargaro himself who expresses his feelings and explains the reasons why he will not race at the Italian Grand Prix: “I couldn’t wait to get back on the bike, but as I said at the beginning, the final decision would be made by the doctors, who asked me to wait a few more days. My initial plan was to come back for one of these three races before the summer break and that continues to be my idea.”

“The most important thing is to be physically ready, but that means I’ll still have a few days to continue working at home and get in as good shape as possible as soon as I can. I feel really good and motivated. I hope to see the team and everyone, certainly the fans too, as soon as possible,” she concludes. Also at Mugello there will be Jonas Folger, who replaced him from the Grand Prix of the Americas.