The result of the Australian Grand Prix 2022 takes on historical and emotional significance for the Suzukicarried on the top step of the podium by Alex Rins: more than for the team’s return to victory from the 2020 European GP, ​​what is moving is what could be the last success of the Japanese house in MotoGP, seen and considered the withdraw which will take place at the end of this year, ie between two races. A mix of sensations that were all concentrated at Phillip Island, on a circuit that also welcomed the Spaniard’s first victory in two years, that is, since the 26-year-old from Barcelona won his home race in 2020.

A few tears therefore fell from the faces of the Suzuki men, with Rins himself celebrating on the podium, barely holding back a strong emotion for a success so described by the Iberian a Sky Sport MotoGP: “I am very happy because we had a great race – he has declared – we fought a lot and managed the rear tire very well. I felt very good, and I pushed every time I felt I could overtake someone. However, and in all sincerity, on this track I struggled a bit. Everyone has been strong since free practice, while we have tried to handle the tires well, which is why we had a higher pace than that of Pecco, Martin or Quartararo, but in the end I still felt comfortable and the way entered the corners well. There have been many races in which we weren’t able to manage the rear well, but here, instead, we were perfect. We have never stopped believing in victory in this season. After the announcement of Suzuki’s retirement we didn’t have any good races, we went badly at Mugello and Barcelona, ​​where I broke my wrist. It was tough, but we never gave up“.