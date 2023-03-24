The 2023 MotoGP World Championship started badly for Pol Espargaro. The GasGas rider, back on a KTM after two seasons as a factory with Honda and alongside Marc Marquez, was involved in a very nasty crash at Turn 10 of Portimao, site of the first grand prix of the season, during the second practice session.

Espargaro lost the rear of his bike and, in the dynamics of the fall, overtook the vehicle, but remaining on the same trajectory. It is therefore more than possible that the motorbike hit Pol, causing him traumas of various kinds.

The race direction immediately displayed the red flag to allow the doctors and paramedics to rescue the driver from Granollers, who was lying down in the run-off area after the accident.

Although the images of the accident were only partially transmitted – never a good indicator when certain types of accidents occur – Pol Espargaro remained conscious at all times. The announcement was made a few minutes after the intervention of the medics on the track.

The Catalan rider was first taken to the Medical Center, then airlifted to the nearby hospital in Faro to receive first aid. Doctor Angel Charte gave Espargaro’s initial clinical picture as certainly positive, if one thinks of the dynamics of the accident.

“Pol Espargaro had a high-energy fall with extensive polytraumatic contusion to the entire dorsal, lumbar and sacral spine. We will have to see what the entity is when he undergoes tests at Faro hospital.”

“Neurologically he is perfectly fine. Neurologically he is fine, he has never lost consciousness. We have not had to intubate him at any point and he has filled up well, but it is true that he has a severe pulmonary contusion. He is conscious and oriented, a little sedated, but the neurological exam is perfectly normal.”

Although Dr. Charte did not specify anything else, it is certain that the pilot is also able to move his arms and legs. The doctors are now mainly focused on the lung trauma suffered by the GasGas team rider.

During the evening we will continue to monitor Espargaro’s clinical situation, who will undergo various tests at the hospital in Faro.

Article being updated…