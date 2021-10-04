“The commissioners who were in Qatar certainly weren’t here”. Joan Mir he was spared no jabs and complaints after being penalized by relegating a position for irresponsible driving following a contact during the last lap with Jack Miller. The reigning champion has in fact given a fairing to the Australian driver by making his way through by force, with Enea Bastianini who on the occasion took advantage of the duel between the two riders who preceded him to put them both on and conquer an extraordinary sixth position.

Joan Mir instead concluded eighth due to the penalty, a penalty that does not agree with the commissioners: “If you penalize these contacts, you take everything away from racing – explained the Suzuki rider – Miller started making some very strange trajectories to defend himself, I tried to overtake him, but then I hit the curb and lost the front, I couldn’t do anything to avoid the contact. I disagree with the penalty, but it doesn’t matter, we will have to work to be more competitive and not have to find ourselves in a situation like this. I had passed Miller in the mixed section on the last lap, but then he overtook me again on the straight ”.

Tempers running hot on the cool down lap! 👀@jackmilleraus expresses his feelings to @JoanMirOfficial after the pair made contact on the final lap! 😮#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wUCcLcQNrF – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) October 3, 2021

Regarding the final argument in the lap of honor, Mir admitted that he understands Miller’s anger: “He was angry and I understand that, I would have been too in his place, he told me that we will find ourselves on the track anyway, but these are words that I personally do not agree with ”.