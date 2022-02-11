



[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it. Welcome to the minute-by-minute chronicle of the last hours of the first day of testing of the premier class of the World Championship, committed for the first time on the Indonesian circuit of Mandalika. Enea Bastianini and the Aprilia bikes were the great protagonists of the two days of Sepang that took place in Malaysia last weekend, we will see on a completely different circuit if the protagonists of a MotoGP in the name of balance change. The checkered flag will be waved at 11:00 Italian time.

Session in progress

07.30 – After a red flag in the first half of the day made it necessary to clean the track ‘soiled’ by the rain that fell during the night, the action on the track was regularly restored. When there are 210 minutes to the checkered flag, the top 15 is enclosed in less than nine tenths. in front of everyone there is the ‘usual’ Enea Bastianini. Marco Bezzecchi, sixth, has just suffered a fall without consequences.